Police search for man accused of threatening to kill woman

Police accuse Antonio McCray of assaulting and threatening a woman.
Police accuse Antonio McCray of assaulting and threatening a woman.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are searching for a Lawton man accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.

Police said Antonio McCray let the victim borrow his car last Tuesday.

But when she returned the vehicle later than expected, he reportedly attacked her, beating the woman with a handgun.

Police said he then pointed the gun at her head and threatened to kill her and her family.

It’s reported he forced her to clean up her own blood.

McCray’s been charged with assault and battery, pointing a firearm and threatening to perform an act of violence.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

