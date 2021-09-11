Police search for man accused of threatening to kill woman

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are searching for a Lawton man accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her.

Police said Antonio McCray let the victim borrow his car last Tuesday.

But when she returned the vehicle later than expected, he reportedly attacked her, beating the woman with a handgun.

Police said he then pointed the gun at her head and threatened to kill her and her family.

It’s reported he forced her to clean up her own blood.

McCray’s been charged with assault and battery, pointing a firearm and threatening to perform an act of violence.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

