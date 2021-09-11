Expert Connections
Power outage occurs due to downed power lines

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Power was out for about a hour after some power lines were knocked down in Comanche County.

It happened a little after 5 this evening near the Hop n Sack on Highway 49.

It’s not clear what knocked the lines down, but it caused number of nearby businesses lost power.

Traffic on the highway was blocked as electric crews brought the lines back up, which officials say took around an hour.

