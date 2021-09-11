Trout regulations issued in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Wildlife Department is reducing the statewide harvest limit for trout.

This is the first time the department have done this in the trout stocking program’s history. They said it’s being done to ensure Oklahomans have a quality trout fishing experience.

Though anglers will still be able to catch and release as many trout as they want, starting Sept. 11 fishers will only be able to harvest three trout per day instead of six.

Officials say the three-fish limit is a sustainable number that will allow trout populations to stay in the water for a longer time.

