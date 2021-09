LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery is inviting the veteran community to come together to ensure an unaccompanied veteran will not be buried alone.

Corporal Charles York’s funeral will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14.

York was a dual service veteran who was a part of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam.

