Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead.

The SITE Intelligence Group that monitors jihadist websites said the video was released Saturday. In it, al-Zawahri said that “Jerusalem Will Never be Judaized,” and praised al-Qaida attacks including one that targeted Russian troops in Syria in January.

SITE said al-Zawahri also noted the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. It added that his comments do not necessarily indicate a recent recording, as the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban was signed in February 2020.

Al-Zawahri made no mention of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and the capital Kabul last month, SITE added. But he did mention a Jan. 1 attack that targeted Russian troops on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Raqqa.

FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown location, in a videotape issued Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006. Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri appeared in a new video marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, months after rumors spread that he was dead.(Militant Photo via AP, File)

Rumors have spread since late 2020 that al-Zawahri had died from illness. Since then, no video or proof of life surfaced, until Saturday.

“He could still be dead, though if so, it would have been at some point in or after Jan 2021,” tweeted Rita Katz, SITE’s director.

Al-Zawahri’s speech was recorded in a 61-minute, 37-second video produced by the group’s as-Sahab Media Foundation.

In recent years, al-Qaida has faced competition in jihadi circles from its rival, the Islamic State group. IS rose to prominence by seizing large swaths of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” and extending affiliates to multiple countries across the region.

IS’s physical “caliphate” was crushed in Iraq and Syria, though its militants are still active and carrying out attacks. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of IS, was killed by U.S. special forces in a raid in northwestern Syria in October 2019.

Al-Zawahri, an Egyptian, became leader of al-Qaida following the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, by U.S. Navy SEALs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton
Police accuse Antonio McCray of assaulting and threatening a woman.
Police search for man accused of threatening to kill woman
Power outage on Highway 49 causes traffic to be blocked.
Power outage occurs due to downed power lines
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down two marijuana grows in the past two days...
Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity
Gridiron 7 Overtime Show
Gridiron 7 High School Football Scoreboard

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday
First Alert Forecast 8am
First Alert Forecast (9/12 AM)