First Alert Forecast (9/12 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, along with sunny, dry, and breezy weather with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. An elevated fire risk is in place for today, so be careful when starting fires or using tools that could create sparks outside. Hazy skies will be present as wildfire smoke from the northwestern parts of the US will be evident across Texoma, but should diffuse out by tomorrow.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be sunny and dry again, with high temps being slightly cooler than today in the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Fire weather conditions are possible again tomorrow for our far western counties.

The high pressure system over most of the southern great plains that has been keeping us warm and dry will break down early next week, allowing for temps to cool-down slightly to near average, along with cloud coverage returning. A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could provide moisture to Texoma by the middle of the week. Combined with a descending cold front around the same time to provide lift, showers and storms will be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, although rain chances at the moment remain limited.

