First Alert Forecast (9/12 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with temps in the upper 60s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be sunny and dry again, with high temps being slightly cooler than today in the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Fire weather conditions are possible again tomorrow for our far western counties.

Tropical Storm Nicholas down in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to move north and make landfall in Texas Monday overnight into Tuesday. Rain from this tropical system could be seen in our southern and eastern counties over the next few days. Moisture from Nicholas will be funneled into Texoma, allowing for increased humidity through the middle of the week. Also around the same time, a weak cold front from the north will descend down across the southern plains. Although it is expected to only get as far south as northern Oklahoma, combined with gulf moisture from Nicholas, we could see scattered showers and storms from Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will be limited and we don’t expect a washout, but rain will be widely scattered along with temperatures decreasing to the low 90s and upper 80s.. By the later parts of this week, the rain chances will be minimal as sunnier skies return along with temperatures back to the mid 90s by the weekend.

