Golfers play Long Drive for Heroes Invitational at Cameron University

By Will Hutchison
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Long Drive for Heroes Invitational took place at Cameron University’s driving range on Sunday to give golfers the chance to show off how far they can hit it.

The 2017 World Long Drive Champion Justin James was there. He averages a swing speed around 150 miles per hour and a ball speed around 225 miles per hour.

“Six balls, 2 minutes 30 seconds per set. We’re going to whittle it down through double elimination,” James said. “One ball is counting, you’re going to see guys swinging much harder than the would in a traditional golf tournament, going all out to one ball as far as they can.”

Some of the world’s top long drivers were in Lawton for the event. They were sending balls well over 350 yards down range.

The CEO of Long Drive for Heroes Jay Milinichik said the goal of today’s event was to give the athletes a chance to compete.

”We’re just bringing these guys out to compete,” Milinichik said. “Obviously with COVID and everything else, it’s been a hard road for these athletes. These are true athletes, true professionals and we just wanted to give something back.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

