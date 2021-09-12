Lawton woman remembers brother as LFD honors 9/11 victims

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Saturday, people across the country remembered the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11th. In Lawton, a ceremony was held at the Lawton Fire Department in honor of those who lost their lives.

Nearly three-thousand lives were lost on September 11, 2001, as the lives of their families, friends and the entire country changed forever.

“It’s still the same it as was 20 years ago. There’s no closure to this. You put the TV on and what do you find, there’s the buildings, there’s the buildings with the planes going in, there’s the buildings going down. And knowing your brother was there saving lives and that he never came home, they didn’t find a badge, a ring, anything of him,” said Kathi Talbott, whose brother died in the attack.

Firefighter Peter Brennan was killed when the second tower collapsed.

“He was saving lives and I’m very proud of him. I never want to forget, and I don’t want other people to forget. I honor not only him, I honor all the first responders.”

Brennan, like so many others, left behind a loving family.

“I would give my life so he could see his kids, his beautiful children, how they grew up.”

Today, firefighters with the Lawton Fire Department honored all of those who were killed. Brennan’s sister joined was there for the ceremony and has a message for the brother she says she misses and thinks about every single day.

“I love you. I miss you. I wish you were here. I wish they were all here. Everyone who died that day, I wish it never happened. As Cher once said, if I could turn back time, I’d do it in a heartbeat. But I love you. That’s what I would say. I love you.”

