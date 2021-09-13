Expert Connections
7,300 new Coronavirus cases reported since Friday in Oklahoma

There are currently 20,388 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 7,300 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma since Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 7,380 new cases total.

There were 2,903 new cases Saturday, 2,588 new cases Sunday and 1,889 new cases on Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases of the Coronavirus in Oklahoma is now 2,260.

There are currently 20,388 active cases of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 70 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Monday. To date, there have been 9,566 deaths reported from the virus statewide, according to the CDC.

