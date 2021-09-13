Cache City Council to discuss plan for police to receive extra medical training

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache City Council is debating a plan that would give police officers extra training, helping both the Cache Fire Department and the community.

Cache Fire Chief John Bowers says with the plan would allow police officers to receive the same medical training that the fire department does.

“They can do vitals, they can give oxygen, they can be trained to do CPR, use an AED,” Bowers said.

Chief Bowers said Cache is a volunteer department, with the firefighters all having full-time jobs alongside their service to the community, but with those jobs, come gaps.

“Currently, we don’t have 24-hour coverage, that’s why we’re looking at this. It’s all to basically better help the community, because ambulance service is 15 to 20 minutes away. This is a way to step up and help with the patient care,” Bowers said.

Bowers said he’s hopeful the council will approve the plan and they can get right to work training the police officers in Cache.

“We’ve got certified instructors. The training will be done in house. After they get the training, they go take the state test. After they pass the state test, they get their state license,” Bowers said.

If the plan is passed as is, the police officers would receive a 25-cent raise once they’ve completed their training.”

