Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cache City Council to discuss plan for police to receive extra medical training

The Cache City Council is debating a plan that would give police officers extra training,...
The Cache City Council is debating a plan that would give police officers extra training, helping both the Cache Fire Department and the community.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache City Council is debating a plan that would give police officers extra training, helping both the Cache Fire Department and the community.

Cache Fire Chief John Bowers says with the plan would allow police officers to receive the same medical training that the fire department does.

“They can do vitals, they can give oxygen, they can be trained to do CPR, use an AED,” Bowers said.

Chief Bowers said Cache is a volunteer department, with the firefighters all having full-time jobs alongside their service to the community, but with those jobs, come gaps.

“Currently, we don’t have 24-hour coverage, that’s why we’re looking at this. It’s all to basically better help the community, because ambulance service is 15 to 20 minutes away. This is a way to step up and help with the patient care,” Bowers said.

Bowers said he’s hopeful the council will approve the plan and they can get right to work training the police officers in Cache.

“We’ve got certified instructors. The training will be done in house. After they get the training, they go take the state test. After they pass the state test, they get their state license,” Bowers said.

If the plan is passed as is, the police officers would receive a 25-cent raise once they’ve completed their training.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton
Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
Victim dies after shooting in Lawton
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Police accuse Antonio McCray of assaulting and threatening a woman.
Police search for man accused of threatening to kill woman
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says his office will not require Covid vaccinations for...
Stephens County Sheriff won’t make employees get vaccine

Latest News

Earlier this month an Oklahoma County District Judge placed a temporary injunction on Senate...
Lawton Public Schools completes first day under mask mandate
nicholas path
Nicholas to make landfall in Texas overnight
Chief Donna Kimmel is retiring after years of service in the Air Force, as a sheriff's deputy...
Retirement ceremony held for Cache police chief
The United Way of Stephens County is hosting a virtual singing competition.
Deadline to apply for United Way virtual singing contest is Tuesday