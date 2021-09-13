Deadline to apply for United Way virtual singing contest is Tuesday

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday is the last day to submit an entry to Make Your Heart Sing, a virtual contest hosted by the United Way of Stephens County.

The contest is for anyone over the age of 12 who lives, works or has resided within Stephens County.

Contestants should submit a Youtube video of them singing a song or playing an instrument to heartsing@unitedwayofsc.org.

The contestants will face off against four or more other contestants each week starting on September 15.

The contest will continue until a final winner is chosen.

The first place winner will receive $1,000 and the runner-up will receive $500 dollars.

All proceeds will go to support the United Way of Stephens County.

For a full list of rules, you can go to the United Way of Stephens County website.

