First Alert Forecast | 9/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting off this Monday morning, skies are clear and temperatures are in the mid 60s for most. Winds are light out of the south to southeast at 5 to 15mph. By sunrise, 7:15AM, temperatures will likely fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. To put it simple, today will be hot and dry. Daytime highs will rise into the low to mid 90s with south winds sustained at 10 to 15mph. Gusts as high as the low 20s. Look for plenty of sunshine but smoke from the wildfires out west will be high, so the sky will have a hazy look to it. With Tropical Storm Nicholas brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s northward track will force this smoke north too as the day goes on. Fire danger is elevated for some today but this risk is highest for the northwestern portion of the state.

A more mild and humid night will occur with lows in the upper 60s and higher dew point values due to Nicholas. Tomorrow will see upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. South winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s.

Although the fine details still differ between model runs, there is consensus that the cold front expected mid-week will be mainly felt across northern Oklahoma Tuesday night in the form of thunderstorms and rain. Some of this activity will likely try to progress southward, closer to counties along I-40, by Wednesday morning. While a few isolated showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible for our northern counties, the best chance still remains well to our north.

The evolution of Nicholas will have impacts of whether or not precipitation will linger through Wednesday and even into Thursday. As a precaution, I left the low precipitation chances this afternoon and Thursday morning as a result of Nicholas. The rain chances Tuesday night and Wednesday, as mentioned previously, are due to the passing cold front.

Later into the week and through the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build and strengthen. With this ridging in place, conditions as the week progresses will warm up. Some may be flirting with 100 degrees over the weekend.

Have a good Monday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

