Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.(Source: Zoo Atlanta, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, workers observed coughing, nasal discharge and minor changes in the appetite of its lowland gorillas.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive. The affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo said it will also continue to test the animals regularly. Zoo officials don’t know how they became infected.

“The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” a press release said.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans, health experts say.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Police accuse Antonio McCray of assaulting and threatening a woman.
Police search for man accused of threatening to kill woman
The Lawton Fire Department held a ceremony Saturday in honor of those who lost their lives on...
Lawton woman remembers brother as LFD honors 9/11 victims
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down two marijuana grows in the past two days...
Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Oklahoma board urges governor to commute death sentence of Julius Jones
The Walt Disney Co. announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively...
Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire