Jackson County teen charged with rape

BLAIR, Okla. (KSWO) - A 17-year-old from Jackson County is facing several charges including rape.

The teen is charged with first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, intimidation of a witness and sexual battery.

According to court documents, a victim reported to police that the suspect invited her over under false pretenses and then locked her in a room and forced her to have sex with him.

According to court documents, the suspect then tried to convince his cousin to fight the girl and then told her to delete that text message.

The victim told investigators she later talked to friends about what happened and found out another friend had a similar situation with the same suspect.

That friend told investigators the suspect forcefully kissed her and inappropriately touched her.

According to court documents, there may be even more victims who investigators still plan to interview.

The suspect has been arrested and is behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.

His bond has been set at $100,000 and he has been ordered to have no contact with the victims.

