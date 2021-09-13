Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man arrested for double homicide in Dewey County

Tye Sechrist
Tye Sechrist(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing murder charges after a double homicide in Dewey County.

According to investigators, the bodies of two people were found early Monday morning at the Leedey Ambulance Barn.

The victims have been identified as Angel Boyd, an EMT for Leedey, and Stacey Boyd, Angel’s sister-in-law.

Investigators said Stacy’s live-in boyfriend, Tye Sechrist, reached out to Angel’s husband, saying he wanted to talk.

The husband arranged to meet with Sechrist and Stacy at Angel’s home, but when no one showed up, Angel’s husband called police. He then went to the ambulance barn where he told investigators he found the two victims shortly after 3 a.m.

Sechrist later called authorities around 7:15 a.m. to turn himself in.

He was booked in the Dewey County Jail and is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Police accuse Antonio McCray of assaulting and threatening a woman.
Police search for man accused of threatening to kill woman
The Lawton Fire Department held a ceremony Saturday in honor of those who lost their lives on...
Lawton woman remembers brother as LFD honors 9/11 victims
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shut down two marijuana grows in the past two days...
Two marijuana grow operations busted in Oklahoma for illegal activity

Latest News

The suspect's bond has been set at $100,000.
Jackson County teen charged with rape
Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
Victim dies after shooting in Lawton
Craig Akard
New human resources director named for City of Lawton
There are currently 20,388 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.
7,300 new Coronavirus cases reported since Friday in Oklahoma