Man arrested for double homicide in Dewey County

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing murder charges after a double homicide in Dewey County.

According to investigators, the bodies of two people were found early Monday morning at the Leedey Ambulance Barn.

The victims have been identified as Angel Boyd, an EMT for Leedey, and Stacey Boyd, Angel’s sister-in-law.

Investigators said Stacy’s live-in boyfriend, Tye Sechrist, reached out to Angel’s husband, saying he wanted to talk.

The husband arranged to meet with Sechrist and Stacy at Angel’s home, but when no one showed up, Angel’s husband called police. He then went to the ambulance barn where he told investigators he found the two victims shortly after 3 a.m.

Sechrist later called authorities around 7:15 a.m. to turn himself in.

He was booked in the Dewey County Jail and is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.