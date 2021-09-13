New human resources director named for City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has a new human resources director.

City manager Michael Cleghorn named Craig Akard to the position.

Akard has worked for the city for more than three decades, starting as a Lawton police officer in 1984.

According to the city, during Akard’s time in the department, he was selected to help restore the department’s canine unit and laid the foundation for LPD’s first gang unit.

Akard retired from the department in 2017 as a captain and started working for the Lawton Fire Department focusing on record digitalization, equipment research and acquisition.

He became the Employee Development Coordinator with the City of Lawton’s Human Resources Department a year later and was promoted to Human Resources Deputy Director in the past year.

