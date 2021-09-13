Expert Connections
Retirement ceremony held for Cache police chief

Chief Donna Kimmel is retiring after years of service in the Air Force, as a sheriff's deputy...
Chief Donna Kimmel is retiring after years of service in the Air Force, as a sheriff's deputy and at the helm of the Cache Police Department.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A retirement party was held for Cache’s Police Chief Monday evening.

Chief Donna Kimmel is retiring after years of service in the Air Force, as a sheriff’s deputy and at the helm of the Cache Police Department.

She said there is a lot of good and bad that comes with the job, but she enjoyed it and simply feels now is the best time for her to step away.

She said there are a lot of things she’ll miss about the job, but the biggest thing will be the kids she was able to help while working in Cache.

“The kids... My biggest joke has always been I love the kids, just sometimes don’t like the parents,” Kimmel said. “I will miss the kids and spending time with them and doing different things at the schools. It’s so rewarding to see several of my DARE kids and Cache kids that are police officers. It’s the coolest thing of all.”

Kimmel will be moving back home to Texas in retirement. She said she’s excited to spend time with family and see some old friends.

