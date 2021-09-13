Expert Connections
Stephens County Sheriff won’t make employees get vaccine

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says his office will not require Covid vaccinations for employees.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff McKinney says quote “As Law enforcement officers, our first and foremost duty...is to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the State of Oklahoma. It is in that defense and the defense of individual liberty that the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office has not and will not mandate the COVID vaccine for any of our employees as long as I’m the Sheriff. Just like the Flu Shot, our employee’s choice to get vaccinated, or not, is theirs and theirs alone and I respect their decisions.”

