Victim dies after shooting in Lawton

Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that the victim in a shooting that took place last Wednesday has died.

Coyante Williams is accused of shooting Kalob Porter and a second victim behind a home on NW 53rd St. on Sept. 8.

The second victim told police Williams forced her to get into a car with him after he shot Porter and also shot her in the abdomen.

Williams has been charged with shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, though with Porter having died, Williams could face additional charges.

