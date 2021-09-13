Expert Connections
Voters to decide on Lawton mayor, city council ward two Tuesday

Lawtonians will decide Tuesday who will be the mayor and who will represent the city council’s ward two.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawtonians will decide Tuesday who will be the mayor and who will represent the city council’s ward two.

Incumbent mayor Stan Booker is running against Sherene Williams and Palmer Moore in the mayoral election.

For the city council’s ward two seat, there are five people running: Shelli Fox, Mark Malone, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris and Richard Strickland are all on the ballot.

In order to avoid triggering a runoff, winners of these races would need 51% of the vote. If a runoff occurs, it will take place in November.

