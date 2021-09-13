Expert Connections
Wichita Falls woman taken to hospital after Cotton County crash

A 25-year-old from Wichita Falls was taken to a hospital after a crash in Oklahoma Sunday night.
A 25-year-old from Wichita Falls was taken to a hospital after a crash in Oklahoma Sunday night.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman from Wichita Falls was taken to a hospital after a crash in Cotton County Sunday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old from Wichita Falls was driving a Buick Le Sabre on OK-36 toward the I-44 entrance ramp at mile marker one Sunday night around 10:25.

According to a crash report, troopers said she was distracted when she crossed the center line, went off the road to the left and hit a guard rail.

Troopers said the car then rolled and the woman was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to United Regional Health Care in Wichita Falls in serious condition.

