1,000 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 18,742 active cases across the state.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,000 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

OSDH reported 1,029 new cases, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 585,721.

The seven-day average of new cases stands at 2,114.

There are currently 18,742 active cases across the state.

The CDC, meanwhile, reported 34 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma, bringing the total since the pandemic began in Oklahoma to 9,600.

