7News First Alert Weather: Nicholas lashes the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast and a weak front to bring midweek rain chances

Unseasonably warm weather returns this weekend
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear-to-partly cloudy skies this evening with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, a gradual increase in low level moisture from Nicholas will bring a stray shower from one of the far outer bands, while dry air will be in place across the area throughout the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Moisture will increase for much of Southwest Oklahoma late Tuesday night and into Wednesday ahead of an approaching weak cold front. This front will interact with the increased moisture and bring the chance for a few showers and isolated storms mainly for areas along and just south of I-40. The coverage of rain across Texoma will be a 20%.

A lingering shower can’t be ruled out on Thursday, while most of the area is expected to stay dry. An area of high pressure will begin to build overhead and move towards the southeast late in the week. This will allow for a warming trend with highs rebounding back into the mid 90s this weekend.

