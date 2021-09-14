Early morning fire damages two barns in Comanche County

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments across Comanche County worked to get a fire out Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 277, just outside of Elgin, on McCracken Road.

Crews were called out around 5:15 Tuesday morning on a barn that was on fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after two barns caught fire. Along with the hay and the barns, some equipment at the McCracken Hay Company was also damaged in the fire.

Officials told 7NEWS there was a tractor that caught fire there Monday evening, and that could be what caused hay inside the barn to catch fire.

