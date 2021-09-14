First Alert Forecast | 9/14AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some good news on this extended Monday, also known as Tuesday, is the day today will remain quiet! Look for mostly sunny skies for most of the area but counties towards the east/ southeast will likely see more cloud cover due to the outskirts of Tropical Storm Nicholas. Most of the precipitation will remain south and east of our forecast but there is a small chance those areas could be clipped by a stray shower. High temperatures will rise only into the upper 80s and low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts as high as the mid 20s.

A cold front will pass by Texoma later this evening/ overnight/ early tomorrow morning. Thankfully precipitation chances remain low for most of the area as the front will simply be washed out by the tropical system. With that being said, some storms may develop north of I-40 into the morning hours along the front. With limited shear, any storms that do develop will have a difficult time becoming organized, but could still produce some marginally severe hail and winds. As mentioned earlier, the greater chance for this activity will be counties north of I-40 however counties along the interstate could see isolated showers as the front moves south! Most will likely stay dry.

Now, I know I said a cold front will be passing by the front won’t be doing much to our temperatures come tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Actually, this is very seasonable for our area during this time of year. It may feel a little cool due to the light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will continue to move northeast during the day today. Some lingering showers are possible with the exit of the cold front and Nicholas but otherwise many won’t see a drop heading into Thursday. With the exit of Nicholas, the upper-level ridge will build and the heat is back on! Thursday will consist of mostly sunny skies with highs staying in the upper 80s to low 90s. Southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Highs as the week goes on will increase and stay in the mid to upper 90s starting on Friday. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Saturday and Sunday also in the upper 90s with some flirting near the 100 degree mark. Southeast winds both days at 10 to 15mph. These abnormally hot temperatures will continue into next week.

Next week, Wednesday actually, is the official first day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox stems from the Latin language meaning ‘equal nights’. At 2:21PM, the suns rays will be directly over the equator meaning everyone from the North and South Pole and everyone in between will see roughly 12 hours of daylight. I mention this so early simply due to the fact, off the 7-day forecast, could be our next big cold front that will bring us fall-like weather! Temperatures sometime next Wednesday/ Thursday will drop from the 90s down into the 70s!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.