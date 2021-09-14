Expert Connections
Grandfield voting on PSO agreement

Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KSWO) - While voters in Lawton are deciding on mayor and city council, voters in Grandfield in Tillman county are voting for a proposition.

The proposition would give Public Service Company of Oklahoman non-exclusive franchise rights for 25 years to build and operate a system through streets, alleys and other public places within city limits.

It would give them the right to operate an electric business that would be regulated by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission within the city. The agreement would also see PSO pay the city a monthly fee for the “delivery and sale of electricity.”

Voting wraps up at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters are deciding on a proposition involving the Public Service Company of Oklahoma in Grandfield.(Tillman County Election Board)

