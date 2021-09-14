UPDATE: One dead in Chattanooga house fire

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: The Comanche County Emergency Management’s public information officer has confirmed one death as a result of a house fire that broke out in Chattanooga Tuesday morning.

The person’s identity has not been released at this time.

They added that the fire was contained to one structure and is now under control.

The original story can be found below:

A Tuesday morning house fire in Chattanooga is under investigation. When crews arrived on scene smoke had filled the house.

When KSWO arrived on scene some flames could be seen as crews were working to get the fire out. Crews from Chattanooga, Cache and Indiahoma fire crews were there.

