Lawton shooting suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a homicide suspect from Lawton.

A warrant was issued late last week for Coyante Williams for the shooting of Kalob Porter on NW 53rd St.

Lawton Police confirmed Monday that Porter had since died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

U.S. Marshals were helped by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and Comanche Police Department to arrest Williams.

