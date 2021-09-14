Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton shooting suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals

Coyante Williams was caught by U.S. Marshals this week.
Coyante Williams was caught by U.S. Marshals this week.(Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a homicide suspect from Lawton.

A warrant was issued late last week for Coyante Williams for the shooting of Kalob Porter on NW 53rd St.

Lawton Police confirmed Monday that Porter had since died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

U.S. Marshals were helped by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and Comanche Police Department to arrest Williams.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nicholas path
Nicholas to make landfall in Texas overnight
Police were called to NW 53rd St. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.
Victim dies after shooting in Lawton
A 17-year-old from Jackson County is facing several charges, including first-degree rape and...
Jackson County teen charged with rape
Tye Sechrist
Man arrested for double homicide in Dewey County
One person was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
One killed in Saturday morning crash in Lawton

Latest News

There are currently 18,742 active cases across the state.
1,000 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after a crash in Lawton Monday evening.
One taken to hospital after car hits motorcycle in Lawton
Voting got underway Tuesday for the Lawton mayor and city council ward two races.
Voting underway for Lawton mayor, city council ward two
A Tuesday morning house fire in Chattanooga is under investigation.
UPDATE: One dead in Chattanooga house fire