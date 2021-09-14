Military Officers Association of America spaghetti dinner set for Sept. 18

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser and silent auction will be held at VFW 5263 in Lawton from noon until 6 p.m. on Sept. 18. Board of Directors member of Military Officers Association of America Ted Janosko stopped by 7News Tuesday to talk about the upcoming fundraiser.

There will be spaghetti, salad, drinks and desserts for $10 per person. Carryout is available. Delivery is offered for orders of 5 or more by texting or calling 580-512-0510.

There will be specialty items and household goods for sale.

All the proceeds will go to benefit the efforts of MOAA.

