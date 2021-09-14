OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a man who was killed in a crash during a police chase over the weekend.
The OHP said D’monte L. Harris, a 21-year-old from Kathleen, Georgia, died Saturday morning around 3:30 in a crash on SW Sheridan Rd. and SW Jefferson Ave.
The crash happened after Harris led Lawton police on a chase.
According to a crash report from OHP, Harris was speeding south on Sheridan Road in a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro when he lost control of the car.
The car then went off the road and hit a curb and a mailbox before it hit an embankment, a fence, a van and then trailer, rolling several times before it landed on its top.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.
