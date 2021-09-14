Veteran with no known family laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A military veteran with no known family was laid to rest Tuesday morning at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to Charles York.

Veterans, active duty military members and civilians of all ages gathered at the Fort Sill National Cemetery to ensure a man who bravely served our country gets the sendoff he deserves.

York served in both the Navy and Marines in the Vietnam War. He passed away with no known family, and a call was put out for people to honor York for his service.

Staff at Fort Sill National Cemetery says today’s crowd was the largest for an unaccompanied veteran.

“It is awesome,” Billy Hope said. “We have both done funerals for veterans where it’s us and family. So to see this today, people lined up on the road coming into the cemetery all the way here, it’s heart touching.”

“When I walked up it felt good,” Bennie Coleman said. “It felt good to see the community is able to come out and support a fellow soldier. It brought tears to my eyes.”

York received full military honors while people young and old, in uniform and out, looked on with respect.

“No veteran should be buried alone. Every veteran should be remembered,” Hope said. “That’s why this is important. Today, this veteran has a family. That family is us.”

“We go through this and through our career with our brothers and sisters,” Coleman said. “For someone to be laid down and not able to have family there, it’s good for the brothers in the Army to come out and support these guys so they’re not laid down by themselves. They fought in the war and did great things, they must have someone to support and lay them down to rest as they pass.”

While those in attendance didn’t know York, they hope York’s sendoff would make him proud.

“I’d like to think he’s kind of down there smiling down on all of us,” Hope said. “He’s getting the attention he should have always gotten as a veteran who served this country.”

