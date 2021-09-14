Voting underway for Lawton mayor, city council ward two

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elections are underway in Lawton for the city’s mayor and city council ward two seat.

Voting started at 7 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at polling places.

In the mayoral race, Sherene Williams and Palmer Moore are up against incumbent Stan Booker.

For the city council’s ward two spot, five people are vying for the position being vacated by councilman Keith Jackson.

Candidates are Shelli Fox, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris, Mark Malone and Richard Strickland.

Stay tuned to 7News Tuesday evening for the full election results.

