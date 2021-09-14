Woman dies after being pinned under trailer in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is dead after she was pinned under a trailer in Duncan.

Duncan Police were called to a home on S. 3rd St. Monday around 4:45 p.m. to find a woman who was trapped under a trailer.

According to Duncan Police, someone was called to remove debris from around the home.

Police said it’s not clear what led up to it, but at one point, the woman became trapped under the trailer the person was using to haul debris.

First responders were eventually able to get her out, but she later died.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.