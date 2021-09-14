Expert Connections
Woman dies after being pinned under trailer in Duncan

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is dead after she was pinned under a trailer in Duncan.

Duncan Police were called to a home on S. 3rd St. Monday around 4:45 p.m. to find a woman who was trapped under a trailer.

According to Duncan Police, someone was called to remove debris from around the home.

Police said it’s not clear what led up to it, but at one point, the woman became trapped under the trailer the person was using to haul debris.

First responders were eventually able to get her out, but she later died.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

