7News First Alert Weather: Isolated rain chances as a weak front dissipates across Texoma tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, mostly clear and quiet with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s. By the early morning hours of Wednesday, the cold front currently located in northern Oklahoma will descend down towards I-40. Counties located along I-40 or just south of that could see a couple isolated showers and storms before sunrise. rain chances will be low overnight as most stay dry. By early tomorrow morning winds will shift to out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow will have a few showers and storms pop up along the cold front, mostly through the morning hours. Again, rain chances will be mostly regulated to our northern counties but could also be seen in our western areas. The cold front will dissipate by around midday, keeping rain chances limited through the rest of the day. Cloud coverage will be variable, with a greater cloud coverage for those that have a better chance of seeing rain. A few clouds could also be seen in our far southeastern areas from outer bands of Nicholas. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with temps near seasonal in the upper 80s.

On Thursday rain chances will be little-to-none, but are still possible in the wake of the dissipating cold front, although nearly all of us will be dry. Winds will shift back to out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, along with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the low 90s.

The end of this week will have temperatures rising back up to the mid 90s as a high-pressure ridge will build across most of the country, keeping us dry and sunny through the weekend and into early next week. By the middle of next week a large upper-level trough low-pressure system will move in from the western US, bringing with it our next round of showers and storms, along with a strong cold front that could decrease our temperatures down to potentially the low 80s.

