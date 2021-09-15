Expert Connections
Book sale for Elgin Community Library begins Sept. 16

The Annual Friends of the Elgin Community Library Book Sale begins on Sept. 16.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Annual Friends of the Elgin Community Library Book Sale will be on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 18. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will take place at the Fletcher Fairgrounds located on 501 W. North Drive.

In addition to books there will be DVDs, jigsaw puzzles, food trucks, and some garage sale items. 

Payment must be by cash or check.

