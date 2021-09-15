Book sale for Elgin Community Library begins Sept. 16

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Annual Friends of the Elgin Community Library Book Sale will be on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 18. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event will take place at the Fletcher Fairgrounds located on 501 W. North Drive.

In addition to books there will be DVDs, jigsaw puzzles, food trucks, and some garage sale items.

Payment must be by cash or check.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.