Booker wins re-election; city council seat to go to run-off

Stan Booker at his watch party for election results Tuesday night.
Stan Booker at his watch party for election results Tuesday night.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton mayor Stan Booker has secured a second term in office.

Booker ran against Sherene Williams and Palmer Moore.

Booker walked away with 63.08% of the vote.

The ward two city council race, meanwhile, will go to a run-off, with Kelly Harris and Mark Malone set to face off in that run-off in November.

Meanwhile, a proposition in Grandfield regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma passed by a vote of 19 to 4.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

