Booker wins re-election; city council seat to go to run-off
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton mayor Stan Booker has secured a second term in office.
Booker ran against Sherene Williams and Palmer Moore.
Booker walked away with 63.08% of the vote.
The ward two city council race, meanwhile, will go to a run-off, with Kelly Harris and Mark Malone set to face off in that run-off in November.
Meanwhile, a proposition in Grandfield regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma passed by a vote of 19 to 4.
