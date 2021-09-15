Booker wins re-election; city council seat to go to run-off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton mayor Stan Booker has secured a second term in office.

Booker ran against Sherene Williams and Palmer Moore.

Booker walked away with 63.08% of the vote.

The ward two city council race, meanwhile, will go to a run-off, with Kelly Harris and Mark Malone set to face off in that run-off in November.

Meanwhile, a proposition in Grandfield regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma passed by a vote of 19 to 4.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.