Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Britney Spears says goodbye to Instagram

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney...
This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears deleted her Instagram on Tuesday, just two days after she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

According to a source close to the singer, the move was Britney Spears’ decision, and she had wanted to delete the account for some time now.

This comes two weeks ahead of a court hearing that could determine whether or not Britney Spears remains in her court-ordered conservatorship.

That conservatorship has lasted 13 years, overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship, citing his daughter’s expressed desire to have it ended.

Britney Spears also said she wanted to charge her father with conservatorship abuse.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nicholas path
Nicholas to make landfall in Texas overnight
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Duncan Police were called to a home on S. 3rd St. Monday to find a woman who was trapped under...
Woman dies after being pinned under trailer in Duncan
Coyante Williams was caught by U.S. Marshals this week.
Lawton shooting suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals
A Tuesday morning house fire in Chattanooga is under investigation.
UPDATE: One dead in Chattanooga house fire

Latest News

The Superintendent of the GGPTC, discusses the center’s upcoming 50 year anniversary open house.
Great Plains Technology Center gets ready to celebrate 50 years
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend returned from road trip without her, is uncooperative, police say
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for Va. prison dropped by drone at nearby school