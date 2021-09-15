Bull riding event begins this weekend in Duncan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event is at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Stephens County Fair Outdoor Arena. Jarrel Swanson stopped by to give more details of the upcoming event.
There will be a Bullet and Spirit riders meet and greet, acoustic music by Cody Newby and bull riding.
Advanced tickets are $5 at Crutcher’s in both Lawton and Duncan.
Tickets at the gate will be $7.
All proceeds will go to the Rowdy Swanson Memorial Scholarship.
