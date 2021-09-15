Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bull riding event begins this weekend in Duncan

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rowdy Swanson Memorial Bull Riding event is at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Stephens County Fair Outdoor Arena. Jarrel Swanson stopped by to give more details of the upcoming event.

There will be a Bullet and Spirit riders meet and greet, acoustic music by Cody Newby and bull riding.

Advanced tickets are $5 at Crutcher’s in both Lawton and Duncan.

Tickets at the gate will be $7.

All proceeds will go to the Rowdy Swanson Memorial Scholarship.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nicholas path
Nicholas to make landfall in Texas overnight
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Duncan Police were called to a home on S. 3rd St. Monday to find a woman who was trapped under...
Woman dies after being pinned under trailer in Duncan
Coyante Williams was caught by U.S. Marshals this week.
Lawton shooting suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals
A Tuesday morning house fire in Chattanooga is under investigation.
UPDATE: One dead in Chattanooga house fire

Latest News

Jacky Drennon
Lawton man facing charges for child pornography
Vincent Saylor from Young Professionals of Lawton talked about the organization's upcoming golf...
Young Professionals of Lawton host annual golf scramble
A neighborhood is vandalized in Lawton.
Lawton police investigate vandalism in neighborhood
City of Lawton's Parks and Recreation department has released guidelines for indoor and outdoor...
City of Lawton releases guidelines for indoor, outdoor sports