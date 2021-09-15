Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have updated for a man accused of killing someone and wounding another last week in Lawton.
Coyante Williams is now facing charges including, first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
He was picked up by U.S. Marshals earlier this week and is accused of shooting and killing Kalob Porter off 53rd Street.
A minor was also injured in the crossfire, but no word on her condition
