Charge upgraded in Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have updated for a man accused of killing someone and wounding another last week in Lawton.

Coyante Williams is now facing charges including, first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

He was picked up by U.S. Marshals earlier this week and is accused of shooting and killing Kalob Porter off 53rd Street.

A minor was also injured in the crossfire, but no word on her condition

