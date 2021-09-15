City of Lawton releases guidelines for indoor, outdoor sports

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department has new guidelines for indoor and outdoor sports programs to protect against COVID-19.

For indoor and outdoor sports, the city is asking spectators to social distance and keep six feet between them and people who are not with them.

They also recommend teams to have sanitizer and sanitize players’ hands when they come off the court, avoid sharing equipment and water, and for coaches to advise league officials if any players are the subject of contact tracing or if they test positive for COVID-19.

For indoor sports, masks are required at all City of Lawton facilities. Coaches will have to wear a mask to be on the sidelines and players will have to wear masks when not in the game.

For outdoor sports, coaches and players not in the game are recommended to wear a mask if within six feet of others.

