Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after a dog was shot and a man held at gunpoint.

According to a police report, officers responded to a shots fired call around 4:30 Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.

When they got there, a man told them he was woken up after he heard a dog outside attacking a man.

He said when he got outside, the dog approached him and he shot it.

He told investigators he was trying to render aid to the dog when another man then got out of a truck and pointed a gun at him.

He said the man told him to stay down several times and then asked a witness if she was calling police before he ran off.

Police were able to see the suspect holding the man at gunpoint through nearby surveillance video, according to a police report.

No arrests have been made at this time.

