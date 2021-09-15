Duncan city manager wins statewide award

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan’s city manager has won a statewide award.

Kimberly Meek won the 2021 Oklahoma Municipal League’s Woman of the Year Award for large communities at the organization’s annual conference gala.

“I have had the opportunity to work with so many exceptional women during my 15 years in municipal government,” Meek said. “It is an amazing honor to be selected for this award. I cannot express enough gratitude to those who have helped me learn and grow in this rollercoaster ride of a career.”

The Woman of the Year Award recognizes work and contributions made to communities statewide.

Other winners at the gala included the city manager of Hugo and mayors of Amber and Guymon.

