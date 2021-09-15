Elmer Thomas Park upgrading lighting for Holiday in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council voted to authorize the use of up to $150,000 of 2015 CIP funding for electrical improvements at Elmer Thomas Park on Tuesday.

The installation will support additional lighting at the annual Holiday in the Park, which is expanding.

This year, they’ll have over 20 new displays, some as big as 50 feet long.

The Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff said the most exciting part is, there will be a winter skating rink.

“It means so much that people will be able to stay local,” Ratliff said. “They’ll be able to skate on our local rink, they’ll be able to have hot chocolate at the Holiday House. You’ll be able to ride the hay rides and do fun things. We’re going to have food trucks, so all of that means that we can enjoy our community locally.”

Holiday in the Park is kicking off Nov. 20 with a parade. They’re still looking for food trucks to participate.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or volunteering, you sign up at lawtonfortsillchamber.com.

