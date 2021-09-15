First Alert Forecast | 9/15AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! Showers and a few thunderstorms continue to impact west and northwestern counties. An interaction between a very weak disturbance plus the passing cold front is increasing the coverage of rain. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will spread slowly to the south and east this morning! No severe storms expected however instability is minimal and could result in a storm becoming strong. This includes heavy rain, lightning/ thunder.

Any precipitation will come to an end by this afternoon! Rule of thumb for today’s forecast, more sun southeast/ more cloud cover northwest! Everyone will see a cooler, near-average day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. North winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s by Thursday morning.

Enjoy the ‘cooler’ weather while it lasts because temperatures will be above average starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend! We’re looking at mid to upper 90s during this stretch of time. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the south to southeast.

A ridge of high pressure will build across most of the country, keeping us dry and sunny through the weekend and into early next week. By the middle of next week a large upper-level trough low-pressure system will move in from the western US, bringing with it our next round of showers and storms, along with a strong cold front that could decrease our temperatures down to potentially the low 80s.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

