Lawton-Ft. Sill Airport gets $1 million construction grant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council approved a $1 million Airport Improvement Program construction grant for the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport on Tuesday.

It comes from the Federal Aviation Administration. They’re already working to improve the drainage on the runway to extend its life.

According to Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, who is also on the Airport Authority, the funding will help the airport continue to improve the terminal.

“Upgrade and maintain and make this a place that people want to come to and visit, make it a place where all the contractors we’re going to get at the FISTA, make it convenient for all the travelers that are going to start coming in here,” Fortenbaugh.

He said it’s great because local citizens don’t have to spend money on it.

There are some conditions the airport must meet, such as completing the project in a timely manner and only purchase products manufactured in the United States for it.

