Lawton man facing charges for child pornography

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several charges, including possession of child pornography, after a search warrant of his phone and laptop.

According to a police report, detectives with Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit were investigating Jacky Drennon after a tip was called in to Internet Crimes Against Children in July.

A search warrant of his cellphone and laptop found several pictures of underage girls in “various states of undress,” according to court documents.

The warrant also uncovered a relationship Drennon was having with a 16-year-old.

While they were at his home to arrest him, detectives said they saw Drennon trying to hide a bag of methamphetamine that was wrapped in money in his pocket.

Drennon has been charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, communication with a minor by use of technology and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Drennon’s bond has been set at $100,000 and he has a preliminary hearing conference set for November 30.

