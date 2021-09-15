Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man facing charges for child pornography

Jacky Drennon
Jacky Drennon(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is facing several charges, including possession of child pornography, after a search warrant of his phone and laptop.

According to a police report, detectives with Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit were investigating Jacky Drennon after a tip was called in to Internet Crimes Against Children in July.

A search warrant of his cellphone and laptop found several pictures of underage girls in “various states of undress,” according to court documents.

The warrant also uncovered a relationship Drennon was having with a 16-year-old.

While they were at his home to arrest him, detectives said they saw Drennon trying to hide a bag of methamphetamine that was wrapped in money in his pocket.

Drennon has been charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, communication with a minor by use of technology and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Drennon’s bond has been set at $100,000 and he has a preliminary hearing conference set for November 30.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nicholas path
Nicholas to make landfall in Texas overnight
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Duncan Police were called to a home on S. 3rd St. Monday to find a woman who was trapped under...
Woman dies after being pinned under trailer in Duncan
Coyante Williams was caught by U.S. Marshals this week.
Lawton shooting suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals
A Tuesday morning house fire in Chattanooga is under investigation.
UPDATE: One dead in Chattanooga house fire

Latest News

Vincent Saylor from Young Professionals of Lawton talked about the organization's upcoming golf...
Young Professionals of Lawton host annual golf scramble
A neighborhood is vandalized in Lawton.
Lawton police investigate vandalism in neighborhood
City of Lawton's Parks and Recreation department has released guidelines for indoor and outdoor...
City of Lawton releases guidelines for indoor, outdoor sports
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse