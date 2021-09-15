Lawton police investigate vandalism in neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating after a neighborhood was vandalized.

The tagging happened at Northwest Ashby Avenue and Robinhood Drive in west Lawton.

Sometime overnight, someone spray painted houses, fences, cars and mailboxes.

One resident said someone opened their mailbox and sprayed their mail.

“We are actually in town visiting my mom, we are from Dallas, and he came out to get the car ready because we were going to go to the store,” Kelley Hunt said. “He came inside and said that somebody spray painted my car, which I kind of didn’t believe, but they spray painted the whole entire side. Now I just got to get it fixed and it’s a pain.”

Witnesses said the vandalism may have been retaliation for a relationship gone wrong, but nothing has been verified at this time.

