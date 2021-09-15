Expert Connections
Mayor Stan Booker apologizes for his part in inaccurate report of OSBI investigation

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, Mayor Stan Booker apologized for his part in an inaccurate report on an OSBI investigation into city officials.

Back in June, 7NEWS inaccurately reported that Lawton City Clerk Traci Hushbeck was being investigated, based on a tip from the Mayor -- a tip he issued an apology for during the city council meeting.

“While I was not the source of the information, my role in sharing it led to unnecessary public embarrassment for our city clerk, Miss Hushbeck, and one of our councilmembers, Mr. Burk. I apologize,” Booker said. “If I had to do it over again, I would not have shared the information I received. In the future, I will endeavor to make sure any information I received from the public is thoroughly vetted. I can do better. I will do better.”

Booker said he deeply regretted his role in the misunderstanding, and hopes to move forward in serving the community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

