Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nearly 2,000 Coronavirus cases, 42 deaths reported in Oklahoma

So far, 9,642 Oklahomans have died as a result of the Coronavirus according to the CDC.
So far, 9,642 Oklahomans have died as a result of the Coronavirus according to the CDC.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 2,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,966 new cases of the virus, while the CDC reported 42 new COVID-related deaths.

So far, 9,642 Oklahomans have died as a result of the Coronavirus according to the CDC.

There are currently 17,952 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

Here is a breakdown of the active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 58
  • Caddo County: 176
  • Comanche County: 635
  • Cotton County: 31
  • Grady County: 252
  • Greer County: 24
  • Harmon County: 2
  • Jackson County: 58
  • Jefferson County: 39
  • Kiowa County: 32
  • Stephens County: 381
  • Tillman County: 10
  • Washita County: 50

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nicholas path
Nicholas to make landfall in Texas overnight
OHP has identified a man killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.
OHP identifies man killed in Lawton crash
Duncan Police were called to a home on S. 3rd St. Monday to find a woman who was trapped under...
Woman dies after being pinned under trailer in Duncan
Coyante Williams was caught by U.S. Marshals this week.
Lawton shooting suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals
A Tuesday morning house fire in Chattanooga is under investigation.
UPDATE: One dead in Chattanooga house fire

Latest News

Police responded to a shots fired call early Tuesday morning on SW Pennsylvania.
Dog shot, man held at gunpoint in Lawton
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, September 15th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 15th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, September 15th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 15th
The Superintendent of the GGPTC, discusses the center’s upcoming 50 year anniversary open house.
Great Plains Technology Center gets ready to celebrate 50 years