Nearly 2,000 Coronavirus cases, 42 deaths reported in Oklahoma
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 2,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday across Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,966 new cases of the virus, while the CDC reported 42 new COVID-related deaths.
So far, 9,642 Oklahomans have died as a result of the Coronavirus according to the CDC.
There are currently 17,952 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.
Here is a breakdown of the active cases across southwest Oklahoma:
- Beckham County: 58
- Caddo County: 176
- Comanche County: 635
- Cotton County: 31
- Grady County: 252
- Greer County: 24
- Harmon County: 2
- Jackson County: 58
- Jefferson County: 39
- Kiowa County: 32
- Stephens County: 381
- Tillman County: 10
- Washita County: 50
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.