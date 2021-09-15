Nearly 2,000 Coronavirus cases, 42 deaths reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 2,000 new Coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday across Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,966 new cases of the virus, while the CDC reported 42 new COVID-related deaths.

So far, 9,642 Oklahomans have died as a result of the Coronavirus according to the CDC.

There are currently 17,952 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma.

Here is a breakdown of the active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 58

Caddo County: 176

Comanche County: 635

Cotton County: 31

Grady County: 252

Greer County: 24

Harmon County: 2

Jackson County: 58

Jefferson County: 39

Kiowa County: 32

Stephens County: 381

Tillman County: 10

Washita County: 50

